DANVILLE — The Green Thumb Inc. co-founder responsible for the marijuana grower locating in Danville is no longer with the company, a company spokeswoman and a Montour County official confirmed.
Pete Kadens, a Bucknell University graduate, was GTI's chief executive officer in 2017 when the company courted Danville and won state approval to operate a growing operation in the borough.
Kadens was less involved as the Chicago-based multi-state owner of growing and dispensary sites opened in Danville toward the end of 2017.
"Basically, once they got the license, he was out of the picture," Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said. "They had the local management team to run the business."
He left about a year later, the commissioners recently learned.
GTI spokeswoman Linda Marsicano said in an emailed message that "Pete resigned to pursue philanthropic endeavors in August 2018."
She said, though, that he remains a significant shareholder in the company.
Holdren said Kadens was the driving force behind GTI pursuing a location in Danville.
"Thank God he did," Holdren said. "That's 100 jobs."
He said the company projected 100 people would be working at the Danville site by the end of 2019.
"I haven't reached back out to see where they are," the commissioner said.
