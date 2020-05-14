Green Thumb donating $30K to food banks

Green Thumb Industries (GTI) is donating $30,000 to Pennsylvania food banks on behalf of its 11 medical marijuana dispensaries around the state and its grow facility in Danville.
"We recognize food insecurity is really an important issue right now," said Tim Hawkins, the company's Pennsylvania market president.
He cited the high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
He said GTI planned to donate $2,500 on behalf of each GTI site in the state. Some food banks will receive more than $2,500 if they serve the area near several GTI location, Hawkins said.
He presented a $2,500 check this week to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank's Williamsport branch. On Friday, he will present a a $12,500 check to the food bank's Harrisburg branch on behalf of GTI's five store locations in that area.
"During this time, since medical marijuana is deemed an essential business in the state, our employees are thankful to be gainfully employed," Hawkins said.
GTI employees also volunteer in the communities where they work, cleaning parks or, in Danville's case, also helping to clean the Boyd House Museum, he said.
