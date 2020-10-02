DANVILLE — Employees of Green Thumb Industries (GTI) continue to enjoy their community service while getting to know each other and develop friendships.
On Friday, 20 employees of GTI, a medical marijuana growing facility, in Danville, spent four hours at the Danville Area Community Center picking weeds, painting and whatever else the facility needed to be completed.
"I love this," GTI employee Tom Keefer, 44, of Catawissa, said. "We get to give back to our communities and we get to meet each other and this is just great for team building."
Tate Martello, 26, of Bloomsburg, agreed with her co-worker. "We get to help out in our community," she said. "We also get to work next to someone who we may normally not ever see at work. So it's great to get to know each other."
Heather Laubach, director of operations at the Danville Area Community Center, said she loves the help. "It is great to have so many hands working and volunteering," she said. "They get so much done and with us not having the staff to do these kinds of things, the help is so appreciated."
Wendy Milks, 37, of Danville, said this is her third time volunteering at the community center for GTI.
"I love coming here and helping and giving back to my community," she said.
GTI, based in Chicago, owns 13 manufacturing facilities and licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets.