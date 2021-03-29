SUNBURY — The Susquehanna River Cleanup Project is set to clean the banks of the river in Sunbury.
Chairperson Danielle Bronowicz said the event will take place on April 18.
"The river cleanup is great for individuals and families and community groups to come together to help keep our community looking beautiful and our river healthy," she said.
Bronowicz said the group will follow all COVID-19 guidelines so anyone that wants to participate can feel safe.
Bronowicz said each year nearly 90 groups participate and 6,000 pounds of garbage is collected.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he is thrilled to see the group come together for another year.
"I participated in this in the past and it always turns out to be an enjoyable day out in nature. This is an effort that benefits everyone," Karlovich said. "This group continues to do a fantastic job for all of us in the community."
Bronowicz said the group will meet at the boat launch in Sunbury at 8:30 a.m. and there are various volunteer opportunities. Bronowicz said all volunteers will be provided with gloves, bags and trash claws. Participants will receive a lunch for their efforts.
For more information on how to get involved email hello@sunburyrevitalization.org.