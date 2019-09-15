Group hosts first fundraiser for recovery club in Shamokin area

The inaugural Recovery Awareness Walk & Fun Run will be held Sunday at the Fairview Gun Club, 2147 W. State St., Coal Township. The 2-mile course features two selfie stations and eight gaming stations inspired by the former TV show Minute to Win It. Organizers planning the event include, in front, from left, Jenson Goodrich, Marc Houtz, Danielle Houtz, Sue Long, Rose Deitrick; second row, Robert Goodrich, Liam Schum, Lori Hile, Tiffany Kaseman, Brandi Yasenchak; rear, Damian and Jim Hile.