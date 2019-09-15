Group hosts first fundraiser for recovery club in Shamokin area

Organizers working to raise funds and create a social club in the Shamokin area for people in recovery from substance abuse hope to show there is joy amid the struggle in maintaining sobriety.
The inaugural Recovery Awareness Walk & Fun Run will be held Sunday at the Fairview Gun Club, 2147 W. State St., Coal Township. The 2-mile course features two selfie stations and eight gaming stations inspired by the former TV show Minute to Win It.
All proceeds benefit Oasis Community Recovery Club, the newly established nonprofit group looking to create a place free of drugs and alcohol where people in recovery can have fun and find acceptance in a supportive social network.
“This week alone, there were three overdose deaths in our area. There’s a lot of sadness and hurt, but there are also people who recover and we want to celebrate the recovery part of. It can be fun again,” said founding member Danielle Houtz.
Organizer Tiffany Kaseman said events for causes like substance abuse, suicide, cancer and the like can “get heavy.” There’s an emotional weight for those who’ve experienced pain associated with addiction but, Kaseman said, happiness can return during recovery.
“There is a joy to be found when you’re sober and come back and rebuild your life,” Kaseman said before speaking about the point of having a quirky event like the Walk & Fun Run. “It might be the first time somebody’s friends or family get to see that person do something goofy and have fun again.”
Guest speakers will talk about their own substance abuse recovery experiences after the Walk & Fun Run.
Organizations expected to be represented at the event, according to Houtz, include United in Recovery, a coalition that provides help to access treatment services, along with CSIU’s YES to the Future, a workforce program for young adults, and Emmanuel United Methodist Church, which will have a stand to create a Christmas decoration for those in recovery or as a memorial for those who died of an overdose.
Houtz was inspired to pursue the creation of a recovery club by the experience of her brother, who she said benefited greatly from such a club in Lancaster.
Oasis doesn’t have a permanent location, yet, Houtz said. Funds raised by the group will help both with securing and outfitting a clubhouse, she said. The club will serve to host 12-step and other recovery meetings. Mainly, Houtz said, it will serve as a social club hosting dances, live music, dinners and other social events.
“Fellowship is the main goal here. They sometimes feel isolated and alone. They don’t know how to be social without risking reverting to addictive behavior,” Houtz said.
“We want to be the big new ‘people, places and things’ for those who are sober. We do have a tremendous amount of support and we need to find a way to bring it all together,” Houtz said of rallying support for people in active recovery.
The cost to join the Oasis Recovery Awareness Walk & Fun Run is $30 on race day or $25 pre-registration before Wednesday. Find the club on Facebook for a link to a registration document and instructions. There will also be a separate $8 chicken barbecue, basket raffle and live entertainment at the event.
Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. and the event kicks off at 1 p.m. Parking is available in the nearby high school lot.