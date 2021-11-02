The Union-Snyder Child Safety Coalition is offering child safety tips to raise awareness during National Child Safety and Prevention Month in November.
The information is available at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1PIMzGT9-NOBIaf1H315yR_xEIcdLgEah?usp=sharing and includes tips on youth mental health, fire, internet, gun and bike safety.
The coalition encourages the public to share the information on social media and use campaign hashtags such as #nationalchildsafetymonth and #childsafetydependsonus.