SUNBURY — Sisters Dorothy Boyd and Miriam Allen, of Sunbury, were walking on Market Street near the courthouse late Thursday afternoon when they noticed a group of people standing near the stands across from the gazebo in Cameron Park.
"Someone waved to us," Boyd said, "so we walked over. It was freezing. A group was handing out baked goods, and warm weather gloves, hats and scarves. Someone handed me a cup of coffee. I didn't know what to make of it all, but it was nice."
Thursday was the last Takery of the season in Cameron Park, but instead of offering free baked goods, members of the Sunbury Together Coaltion were offering “Winter Warmth,” said Rabbi Nina Mandel, of Congregation Beth-El, of Sunbury.
Since last February, the Takery, set up in Cameron Park, has been offering free baked goods every month to anyone who wanted it. "We thought that given this was the last Takery of the year, and given the time of year, it would be a good idea to offer warm weather accessories to people," Mandel said.
The Sunbury Together Coalition is a gathering of interfaith religious groups who care about the physical and spiritual well-being of the community. Members have been holding the Takery once a month since March.
Michael Reiners, of Sunbury, had read about the Takery online and decided to drop by. "I saw it on Facebook," he said.
"I'm getting some gloves, a scarf and ear muffs," Reiners said, putting it all in a bag provided by the organizers.
Sonia Ammar, another member of Sunbury Together, said "there are a lot of people in our town without hats and gloves to keep them warm. There are not a lot of people here, but people are just learning about this Takery. We are rolling this out. We keep needing to get the word out."
"Even if we help only a few people," added Mandel, shivering, "we're helping those few people. And that is a good thing."
The Takery also offered up pies, breads, cakes and hot coffee for passersby.
"As we always do, what's leftover we give to local help agencies," Mandel said,citing Haven Ministries, Meals for Seals and several senior housing facilities.