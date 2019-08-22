SELINSGROVE — Three rescued calves are gaining weight and getting healthier by the day thanks to Janel Ashburn and Tana Miller.
Ashburn, owner of Ashburn's Animals, an animal rescue farm, in Selinsgrove, and Miller, of Ashburn Animals and Haven to Home rescue, in Milton, joined together when state police called in late July seeking help for 16 animals left outside during a July heat wave that saw temperatures near 100 degrees.
"We got a call at about midnight on July 20 and we went and saw one of the worst sights I have ever seen," Ashburn said. "It took 10 of us to round up the animals and get them cared for."
Ashburn, who has been running the animal rescue for 10 years, said she could not believe her eyes.
"I knew we had to get these animals to safety and get them cared for," she said.
A month later, the calves — which Ashburn and Miller named James, after the trooper who investigated the neglect case, Hank The Tank and Leroy — are all gaining weight and beginning to get back on track.
"They are eating a lot," Ashburn said. "We are watching them closely and making sure they are getting everything they need."
Now Ashburn and Miller are trying to raise money for the related veterinarian bills, which are exceeding $10,000. To donate visit www.ashburnsanimals.org or www.haventohome.org. Both rescues can also be found on social media, Ashburn said.
"We do multiple fundraisers and sell t-shirts," she said. "At the end of the day, the vet bills fall on me and we try to raise as much as we can to make sure we can continue to help and treat these animals."
Ashburn said she took five cows from the scene in Middleburg but two passed away shortly after being rescued.
According to State Police at Selinsgrove, a husky needed a leg amputation and a female boxer needed emergency surgery, Troopers reported seeing animals in plain view without food and water and in poor living conditions in Washington Township after a neighbor called authorities.
"These animals have no voices," Miller said. "We have to be the voices."
Miller said she was horrified when she arrived at the Middleburg scene.
"This is the worst case of neglect I have ever seen," she said. "It's just such a sad situation and we are happy we are able to do what we can to help."