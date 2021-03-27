LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Neighborhoods seeks volunteers for a community cleanup from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 3
Volunteers are asked to meet at the corner of Kidsburg near Saint Louis Street and the railroad tracks. In the event of rain, the cleanup will begin at 1:30 p.m. April 11.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods will offer litter grabbers, buckets, bags and gloves along with instructions and direction to key focus areas. Volunteers are encouraged to bring water as COVID-19 restrictions will prevent giveaways of snacks.
Dress for the weather and the activity. This spring outing won’t involve wading into creeks or the river shallows like the fall in-river cleanups.
For more information, email news@LewisburgNeighborhoods.org, call 570-523-0114, or visit https://lewisburgneighborhoods.org/spring-cleanups/.