SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project's goal is to begin instruction for a community college within four years.
The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project group on Thursday hosted an open discussion on Zoom on community colleges and how a regional community college could benefit the region. The organization's mission is bring a community college to the Susquehanna Valley — specifically Sunbury — to serve Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour counties.
The board is seeking umbrella accreditation by 2021 through the Middle States Commission for Higher Education with a university partnership. Throughout 2021 and 2022, the group would seek sponsorship from counties with a goal to seek a state application in 2022.
"We are working with liaisons from a university who has the same mission for our region," said SVCEP Executive Director Lenaire Ahlum. "When they are ready for us to make a public announcement, we will do so."
SVCEP President Meghan Beck said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the conversations with the unnamed potential university partner.
By 2023-24, the group would appoint a governing board of trustees, hire a founding president, administration, faculty and staff and begin program instruction, they said.
"It will be a game-changer for our region," said Beck.
Lackawanna College and Luzerne County Community College has site locations in the Valley. Lackawanna is stationed in Sunbury and Luzerne has sites in Shamokin and Watsontown.
An independent local community college would allow for a governing body of local trustees with an interest in the community, reduced commuter costs, and developing and retaining talent. The revenue stream would flow in, business growth would be tailed to local employer needs and the tax base would be able to raise salaries and revenue, said Ahlum.
Beck said a community college would close the regional skills gap, retain local talent and youth, reduce unemployment rates, lower poverty and social services costs, increase tax base and drive economic development.
Funding for the new community college would cost $1.14 per household per month. The group would seek $1.2 million from the four counties: $624,00 from Northumberland, $240,00 from Union, $228,000 from Snyder and $108,000 from Montour, Beck said.
A Community College Summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. A live stream for those who do not want to attend in person will be available, said Beck.