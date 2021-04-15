CENTRALIA — The Eastern Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation is hosting The Centralia Tree Planting on Saturday.
The event, which starts at 10 a.m., will have volunteers from EPCAMR plant 250 apple trees in the now deserted areas of Centralia. They will meet at Centralia Fire Co., 600 Locust Ave, Centralia.
Centralia, located in Columbia County just a few miles outside Mount Carmel in Northumberland County, is perhaps Pennsylvania’s most famous ghost town after an underground mine fire started in 1962. Only a handful of houses and residents, the municipal building, a few cemeteries, and the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church just over the borough line still remain.
Volunteers get a free lunch, name your tree, have a chance to be featured in a documentary and become a part of the legacy. The first 100 volunteers will also receive a free t-shirt (sizes not guaranteed), mask and other goodies as a thank you for helping out.
The holes will be pre-dug. Volunteers are asked to bring shovels.
For the past seven years, EPCAMR has held an annual cleanup to help clear the area of trash and tires that have been illegally dumped.
Now, EPCAMR will be leading a project funded by ISI and Mental Insight Foundation to help beautify the area while offsetting our carbon footprint, improving the wildlife habitat of the area, and promoting ecosystem restoration of the abandoned mine-scarred landscape. EPCAMR has also partnered with Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, which is donating shelters for the trees as well as native trees for a fall planting to continue the legacy during the next annual cleanup in October 2021.
