DANVILLE — The Danville-Riverside Foodbank of Shiloh United Church of Christ partners with the Good Samaritan Mission and the Danville Area School District to hold the Danville area Feed A Friend program scheduled from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 14, at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 512 Bloom St.
Participants must remain in their vehicles for the giveaway. There will be no in-person sign-ups, but participants have to pre-register by phone by calling 570-275-2500, option 8. Residents are asked to leave their name, address, phone number and total number of people in the household.
One family member from each family must attend the giveaway to receive food items. Picking up food for other families will not be permitted. The deadline to sign up is 2 p.m. Friday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus is on financial support for this year’s Feed A Friend Program instead of food collection bins. Mail monetary donations to Feed a Friend, c/o Good Samaritan Mission, PO Box 114, Danville, PA, 17821.
For online giving, visit shilohucc.org, click on the green “give to Shiloh” tab, and under the Shiloh Mission section, choose Feed a Friend from the drop down box.
