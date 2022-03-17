DANVILLE — A school bus driver shortage in the coming year is driving Danville Area School District officials to re-examine how it transports students.
That could change some of the bus runs and schedules, but hopefully not the the school day, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said at Monday night’s school board meeting.
“We could lose four to six drivers next school year,” Boyle said.
The Danville district’s bus contractors transport students from throughout the 120-square-mile district with 41 buses and 13 vans. Most of the district’s 2,240 students ride the bus. Boyle said fewer than 50 students walk to school, while some students are driven by parents and some older high school students drive themselves.
She said students must have a sidewalk to walk to school and live within a mile radius of their school. Middle school students mostly fit that description, she said.
Some parents in the district are concerned, though, that the solution administrators come up with could be a step backward.
Parent and former board member Christine Gordon told the board that she and others are concerned the changes could lengthen the school day. The board in January 2020 voted to shorten the school day in the district, which at the time had the longest day of all districts in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), Gordon said.
Gordon also said that at the Oct. 26, 2021, meeting, the board decided to participate in the Wake Up and Learn program developed by Dr. Anne Marie Morse, director of Geisinger’s Department of Child Neurology and Pediatric Sleep Medicine.
“She (Morse) explained that lack of required sleep in children can cause deterioration in school performance, symptoms that could mimic ADHD, and risk-taking behaviors, including self-harm and substance abuse. The Wake Up and Learn program works to identify students who may have sleep disorders and connect them with the help they need.”
The board voted in January 2020 to shrink students’ day by a half hour, beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, to help address students’ emotional and mental health issues. That reduced students’ day to 6 hours and 45 minutes. Boyle, who was acting superintendent then, said a survey showed that, “Thirty-five percent of students are dealing with anxiety, stress, depression and possible drug and alcohol problems. Basically, they’re self-medicating.”
That came after a middle school student had taken his life and, Boyle said, 10 students were hospitalized during the school year for either suicide attempts or indications they were considering suicide.
Emotional health concerns
Gordon said the mention at a recent board meeting that several bus drivers would be retiring and that finding replacements would be difficult sparked speculation in the community that bus run changes could result in earlier start times for schools, which could affect students’ emotional health. She said she asked Boyle if the district accounted for parents who drop off and pick up their children, and the superintendent suggested expanding the opt-out program so buses would not have to drive by the homes of students who are driven to school.
Gordon also asked that the district avoid bus runs that would transport students to school before staff is there to supervise them.
“It’s not our hope to start (classes) any earlier,” Boyle said. “We may have to extend the time between start times.”
She said she hoped to have more information in April, “But I can’t promise.”
On Wednesday, Boyle said administrators currently were only exploring options.
“We haven’t considered anything yet,” she said.
“Our plan is not to affect the school day,” Boyle said. “It may affect the start and end times.”
She said administrators could consider dual bus runs — one bus doing two routes — if that is needed.
The district is using Transfinder software designed to help track bus routes and working with a consultant from the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials (PASBO) to look at how contractors are recording mileage in the transportation system.
“Laura Renno is no longer transportation coordinator,” Boyle said, noting Renno recently took a district secretarial position.
The superintendent said Pam Burrows from the business office is now transportation coordinator.