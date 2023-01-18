SUNBURY — Pennsylvania State Police say the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter, which was the second-highest quarter of the year.
Northumberland County Sheriff Bob Wolfe said he has seen almost the exact amount of people applying for permits as he did in 2021.
State police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of last year.
Established in July 1998, PICS is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.
Throughout 2022, the state police firearms administrative section processed 916,709 total requests, which included 521,737 handguns, 364,236 long guns, and 30,736 frames and receivers firearms purchases and/or transfers facilitated by Federal Firearms Licensed dealers.
In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or if they willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer, troopers said in a press release.
When an individual provides false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency. In addition, during the background check process, individuals may be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.
Since its inception, PICS is responsible for facilitating the apprehension of 3,109 fugitives, 91 occurring in 2022, according to the state police.
Wolfe said in 2021 the county saw 3,268 people apply for permits and in 2022, the office saw 3,278.
“It’s on the mark,” Wolfe said. “We see a steady flow of people from the time we open until the time we close, we are busy.”
Wolfe said his office has also denied people permits but he has not seen many arrests coming from his office for false information.
“Generally, people are honest when they come in,” he said. “We don’t get much of anyone trying to pull the wool over our eyes.”
Kenny Young, owner of Young’s Sporting Goods, in Northumberland, said gun sales leveled off since 2020.
“Guns sales may be down a little bit, but not much,” Young said. “The year of COVID it was crazy with people out buying.”