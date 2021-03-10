Panelists identified suicide as a leading concern in rural Pennsylvania as they spoke about Christianity and preventing gun violence during an online forum Wednesday.
“Faith In Action: Christians and Gun Violence Prevention” attracted more than 100 registrants. It was hosted sponsored by the Central Susquehanna Valley Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and Bucknell University’s Religious & Spiritual Life, Religious Studies, and the Mellon Grant for Confounding Problems and the Public Humanities and Arts.
The Valley Moms group self-describes as nonpartisan and an organization that works both to end gun violence and support the Second Amendment. It encourages gun owners to join as members.
Lauren Peck, group lead with the Valley Moms group, cited information from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that from 2015 through 2019, Pennsylvania averaged 978 suicides annually, accounting for 62 percent of all gun deaths in the state.
Like Peck before her, panelist the Rev. Carrie Call, conference minister of the Penn Central Conference of the United Church of Christ, recognized the longstanding tradition of gun owners who grew up locally in a culture of hunting and target shooting. Call said when talking about guns, ownership and violence must be separated. Otherwise, she said effective conversation and action can’t be had.
“The majority of people who own guns know how to take care of them and secure them,” Call said.
Gun violence is a deeper symptom of issues like poverty, unemployment and lack of access to mental healthcare, Call said. Suicide is a concern many clergies in Central Pennsylvania are confronted with and she said it’s her greatest concern in terms of gun violence.
Peter Murchison, a Bucknell alum and a Quaker, shared the experience of direct trauma he suffered when his nephew was killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut. He’s advocated for safer gun laws and spearheaded gun buyback programs.
The idea that the presence of a gun makes one safer is a fallacy, Murchison said. He then noted the same statistic from above, that 2/3 of gun deaths in Pennsylvania are suicide.
The presence of a gun at that moment makes for “permanent tragedy,” and eliminates the possibility the victim could get mental health treatment or even arrive at a different mindset in a short time.
Murchison challenged clergy to overcome their own reluctance and discuss gun violence with their congregants.
“I hear that it’s political. I hear that it’s too divisive. I would tell you when you have that many suicides and that many deaths happening, that this is a moral issue,” Murchison said.
The Rev. Michael Rothan, a Roman Catholic priest who served in the Lebanon and Harrisburg areas, spoke of twice having to prepare himself in separate incidents to use his own pistol. Though the Catholic Church is pro-life, self-defense is just within Catholic teachings, Rothan said.
“Legitimate defense can not only be a right but a grave duty for one who’s responsible for the defense of others,” Rothan said.
Like Murchison, he said legislative change can only accomplish so much. Rothan encouraged people to listen to those contemplating suicide, and “show them there is hope and empathize with them to welcome them into that world.”
Murchison expressed wariness of the idolatry of guns. Hunters see the gun as a legitimate tool. But t oo many people look at guns as the “peace-maker.”
“It’s looked at as how we resolve our conflict,” Murchison said. “I think anybody who reads the bible would be bothered by that.”
Don Gaffney, minister in the Christian Church, Disciples of God, and a native of Newtown, Connecticut, where the Sandy Hook massacre occurred, shared that sentiment.
“We Americans have elevated guns as another God besides the one true God,” Gaffney said. “Gun culture is in direct opposition to the faith and teachings from God.”
Murchison encouraged people to truly listen to one another on the topic of guns, warning no minds can be changed by “telling someone they’re wrong from the start.” Listen and be active in the conversation, he said.
“The only effective way I’ve experienced in changing hearts,” Call said, “is to start by asking myself if my own has been changed and sharing how it changed for me.”