SUNBURY — The victim of a Nov. 10 shooting said he never met the man who is accused of gunning him down on the first block of Elm Street in Milton.
During a hearing on Friday in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini, victim Derek Whitesel testified for the first time that he saw accused shooter Ricky Pearson around town a handful of times — they even dated the same girl and were friends on Facebook, according to police — but never before met the 22-year-old Sunbury man in person. He identified Pearson, who was sitting in an orange prison jumpsuit next to his attorney in the courtroom, as the man who pulled the trigger.
Whitesel said he was trying to even the odds of a two-on-one fight when Pearson emerged from a vehicle and shot him multiple times with a .40 caliber handgun. Whitesel and Milton Patrolman Jason Engelman provided testimony on Friday for nearly an hour in the case.
"I didn't wake up for three days," the 25-year-old Whitesel testified.
Police said Whitesel was hit with four bullets: two to the leg and two to the lower torso. Whitesel said he had multiple surgeries for an "exploded femur," severed arteries in a leg, injuries to his intestines and spine and swelling of the brain. Whitesel said he is still undergoing rehabilitation and will require more surgeries in the future.
Whitesel: "Something stupid as a hat"
The original dispute started over a stolen winter hat that the victim's roommate took from Antonio Carpenter, 25, of Highspire. Carpenter and Deionte Sherrell, 24, of Erie, came to the victim's residence to retrieve the hat and smoke marijuana, but Carpenter allegedly punched the roommate within a few minutes of arrival. Whitesel then kicked them out of the apartment, Whitesel testified.
Whitesel and his roommate then decided to call Carpenter and Sherrell to "hash it out" and settle the dispute over "something stupid as a hat."
When they met on Elm Street, Carpenter and Sherrell starting fighting with the roommate. Whitesel said he went to help his roommate because it was a two-on-one fight.
He got involved "to try to help any way I could," said Whitesel.
Pearson emerged from the vehicle with a gun, exchanged a few words with Whitesel and then shot Whitesel. Pearson jumped in the Audi with Sherrell and Carpenter and they drove away from the scene, according to testimony.
The three suspects were apprehended later, but the weapon was never recovered, according to testimony.
As Whitesel lay on the ground, he said people were asking him questions to keep him conscious. Whitesel identified Pearson as the shooter to police while still at the scene and later in the hospital, according to testimony. He again identified Pearson as the shooter in the courtroom while still on the witness stand.
Carpenter plea deal
Carpenter in June pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of simple assault and one felony count of fleeing. He was immediately sentenced by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor to a minimum of seven months and 19 days — the amount of time Carpenter has been in jail while awaiting trial — to a maximum of 23 months followed by 18 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $100 in fines plus court costs and fees.
The cases against Pearson, represented by attorney Matthew Slavinski, and Sherrell, represented by attorney Michael O'Donnel, are combined. Pearson faces 10 criminal counts: attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, riot, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon and two conspiracy charges. Sherrell is charged with six counts: accomplice to attempted criminal homicide, two conspiracy charges for aggravated assault, riot, accomplice to recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Rosini said she would consider the testimony and evidence and make a decision at a later date as to whether the charges will remain.
O'Donnell also plans to file a motion to sever the cases and Slavinski a motion for bail for Pearson. Rosini said hearings will be scheduled for argument in those motions.