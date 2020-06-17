LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority’s Gymnastics Center reopens for Session 4 classes beginning Monday. Registration is first open to all patrons who have account credits available. To register, contact gymrec@bvrec.org with a chosen class and names of those enrolling. Currently, the gym phone number is not accessible. Registrations for new and returning patrons without credits opens Monday.
Differences made to class times and pricing are to accommodate additional cleaning between classes. BVRA will post a Safety Procedures sheet before Monday for patrons to review.
Ramsey's Ju-Jitsu & Arnis and Valley Sparring Karate Club have also reopened for classes. Visit www.bvrec.org for more information.
