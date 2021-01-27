SUNBURY — The h2church will now begin the first phase of its $1 million transformation of the former Bimbo Bakeries USA building, after the zoning board approved a variance for the property Wednesday night.
The structure located at 249 N. 11th Street in Sunbury was classified as industrial, and churches were not allowed in the zoning.
H2church Pastor Mark Gittens needed to present his case before the city zoning board and on Wednesday. Officers John Shipman, Bob Lagerman and Jennie Eckrote voted unanimously to pass the variance, which now will allow the church to operate in the neighborhood.
"I am very happy and happy to be able to bring the church back to Sunbury in a new home," h2church Pastor Mark Gittens said after the meeting.
Gittens purchased a portion of the building late last year and transform the building to make it a center for social services as well as becoming the new home for the h2church.
The building, situated on 4.55 acres, was active for nearly 100 years before the bakery closed, according to city officials.
Gittens said construction will begin by early spring.
Gittens told the board he has about 450 active members in the church and that he wanted to be able to make the building a center for the community to be able to visit.
H2church is currently operating inside the former J.C. Penney building at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Hummels Wharf.
Construction at the former bakery building will be done in three phases, Gittens said.
Phase 1 will include building a stage, seating, reconstruction of the entire bay floor area, installation of a new heating and air conditioning system, offices, a daycare center, drug and alcohol rehabilitation counseling services, and a child abuse treatment center, a topic that is ever-important to Gittens. He expects phase 1 to be completed by the end of summer, 2021.
Phases 2 and 3, will include a kitchen area, more space for classrooms, and whatever else the church needs, Gittens said.
The pastor said the building will eventually have a kitchen so people can learn more about healthy cooking, a coffee center for individuals to relax, meet or read and various other modern functions for the community.
Gittens said the building will be reconstructed to with new state-of-the-art equipment and technology and he is planning on using all local contractors to complete the work.
Sunbury resident Laurie Johnson, who said she does not attend h2church, spoke during the public comment portion of the hearing and told the board Gittens was doing Sunbury a huge favor.
"He (Gittens) is the man to bring this place back to life," she said. "I think he does wonderful things for our community and I am in full support of this project."
Gittens said they have enough parking for 200 vehicles in a secure lot within the complex.
“We want a community to be able to come here all week," Gittens said. "We want this to be more than a sanctuary and we are just so excited to be able to be in Sunbury. I thank the board for approving us and we look forward to getting started."