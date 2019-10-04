Four high school football teams will remain in the dark about who their opponents will be on Oct. 11.
The saga of who will play who will continue through the weekend as Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said on Friday he was made aware executives from the Heartland Athletic Conference will convene on Monday to vote on whether or not to allow the teams to switch schedules.
The group will be voting on whether or not Shikellamy will be allowed to play Holy Redeemer and Southern Columbia will be allowed to play Wyoming Area.
The Shikellamy School District requested to change its Week 8 football game against Southern Columbia through the HAC late Thursday night.
This past Monday, the conference quashed Southern Columbia’s request to change the game. The proposed change had Southern facing Wyoming Area, from District 2, on Oct. 11 and Shikellamy facing Wyoming Area’s original foe, Holy Redeemer.
Bendle announced the district’s intentions during the school directors’ work session Thursday.
"We will wait and see what happens," Bendle said Friday. "We never asked for this change to begin with, but when it came to be we all felt it was in the best interest of the children. We want to do is what is best for all the kids."
Southern and Wyoming Area are both undefeated through six games. Shikellamy has one win and five losses and Holy Redeemer is winless at 0-5.
Shikellamy head coach Todd Tilford said he believes the game change is also in the best interest of the kids and said on Friday he will wait to see what the committee decides.
Wyoming Area Athletic Director Joe Pizano said the district sold 2,500 tickets and the booster clubs ordered a lot of extra food for the game against Southern Columbia.
Pizano also said he will wait for a decision from the HAC.
Conference Vice President Jesse Smith, of South Williamsport High School, and Southern Columbia Head Coach Jim Roth did not return calls seeking comment.