Country music star John Rich will host a bottle signing Saturday at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Monroe Marketplace.
Rich is half of the multi-platinum award-winning duo Big & Rich, whose signature hit is “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)."
Big & Rich will play Saturday night at Spyglass Ridge Winery.
Rich is the owner of lifestyle brand Redneck Riviera, which helps support Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational and scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. To date, that support has provided more than 50 scholarships to fallen heroes’ children and spouses.
"We knew he would be making the appearance and I think it's great," said Tom Webb, owner of the winery. "We are excited for Saturday and can't wait to have Big & Rich perform right here in the Valley."
Starting at noon on Aug. 31, samples of the following products will be offered to those 21 years of age and older:
Redneck Riviera Whiskey, $21.99
Redneck Riviera Granny Rich Reserve Whiskey, $36.99
All attendees must be 21 or older or accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to participate in this event, and those of age must have purchased at least one bottle of Redneck Riviera.
— MARCIA MOORE