MIFFLINBURG — A live demonstration of blacksmithing brought visitors from Lewisburg and the surrounding area to the Gutelius House Museum on a crisp, sun-splashed Sunday afternoon.
The sound of hammer on metal could be heard from blocks away as two craftsmen, Cliff Bowersox, of Laurelton, and Mark Wehr, of Mifflinburg, entertained onlookers, "forging" metal into an old-fashioned house door latch.
Forging is a process involving the shaping of metal using localized compressive forces. The blows are delivered with a hammer; the metal is heated, after it turns white hot, by being in a metal forge.
A forge is a type of hearth used to heat metal.
"What we are doing here," Bowersox said, "is essentially taking a piece of round bar (iron) and creating part of a latch. What we do is to heat the metal up to red or even an orange heat ... somewhere between 1,800 and 2,300 degrees, and that makes the metal pliable."
You are then able to manipulate it and get the shapes that you want, he explained.
The iron was banged into shape on two iron anvils that Bowersox and Wehr, respectively, owned.
Bowersox has been interested in forging for a "few years," he said. "I've always had an interest in it. Years ago, when I was really little, I ended up helping the blacksmith at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum. It was something that was in the back of my mind for a long time. One day I had an opportunity to buy a forge and my interest went on from there."
On Sunday, Wehr was involved in creating a hole in the latch...but that required several trips to the forge to heat the iron. "You can't drill a hole, so you just punch it. You have to keep the punch cool before you bang and make the hole. The latch is what we are working on... and we'll probably only get a few parts of the latch done today," Wehr said.
Wehr has been interested in forging for about two years, he said. "It's fun to do," he said. The anvil he was using on Sunday came from his wife's grandfather.
"I always had an interest in this," he said. "And I was able to get a forge. I started doing simple things, like making a hook or tent stakes. That's about as basic as you can get."
Watching it all was Anne and Kevin Sloan, of Lewisburg.
"This metalworking procedure interests me," Anne said, watching Bowersox and Wehr at work. "I have horses, so I am always fascinated by how the farrier does all his magic work to get shoes on the horse."
A farrier should not be confused with a blacksmith. A farrier works with horses but needs training in blacksmithing in order to make the shoe properly.
So Anne Sloan watched and questioned how Bowersox and Wehr did their blacksmithing.
"I also love old-time things, what they do here at the Gutelius House Museum," she said.