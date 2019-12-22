When the festival of Hanukkah begins today at sundown, Jewish homes in the Valley and across the world will fill with light from the Hanukkah candles.
For the eight nights of the holiday, hanukiyot or menorahs – special nine-pronged candelabras – are lit, with a candle added for each night, explained Rabbi Nina Mandel, of Congregation Beth El, Sunbury.
"These lights," she explained, "remind us of the triumph of the Maccabee tribe in 167 BCE, when they fought a battle to rid the Temple in Jerusalem of destructive influences. In sacred celebration, they burned ritual oil to rededicate the sacred sanctuary and their own faith."
Since the holiday first was celebrated in the early part of the first millennium, the themes of light and rededication have been its focus.
Another focus of the holiday, Mandel said, has been engaging children in the fun and excitement of lighting the lights and exchanging token gifts.
Jordan Spencer, of Lewisburg, and his family celebrate every Hanukkah with their grown-up children, he said Friday.
"It's a family tradition of our own, a fun tradition, to feast on the first night," he said. Spencer's children and their young kids come from the New York City and Philadelphia area.
"Jewish tradition places a high value on children and on the responsibility of adults to pass along our values and practices," Mandel said. "During Hanukkah, we have the opportunity to renew our own faith and spark interest in the young people in our community, by bringing these themes of light and rededication into our homes."
Each year Hanukkah corresponds to a different day on the secular calendar because the Jewish calendar is a solar/lunar one.