Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has changed presidential politics in the United States forever, said the author of a new book on women running for office.
In an America that is now more diverse than ever, with more women running for office than ever, the election of Kamala Harris as vice president may signal that the white male club of national politics may be over for good, said Nichola D. Gutgold, Penn State University professor and author of "When Women Run, Women Win: Electing Madam Vice President," which will be available from Lexington Books this spring.
Harris' selection as vice president marked a new beginning for women in politics during a time in the United States when the COVID-19 pandemic is raging, social unrest is high, and the unemployment rate soaring, Gutgold said.
"When the country learned that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19," she said, "there was heightened interest in the qualifications of both Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, since both Donald Trump, ill with COVID-19, and Joe Biden, about to turn seventy-eight, made the vibrancy, qualifications and rhetoric of the vice presidential candidates that much more pertinent."
Harris’ bid for the presidency proved especially fruitful for her, Gutgold said. Had she not entered the national conversation as a presidential candidate who promised to stop Donald Trump and work “for the people," it is unlikely she would have been chosen as the vice presidential candidate.
She will be the first woman to serve as vice president, "and she has proven that when women run, women win — perhaps not the office they are seeking at the time — but they may win in a way that inches forward madam president in the future more dramatically than any woman who has run for president previously," Gutgold said
Just as the election of Barack Obama as the first African American president did not end racial injustice in our country, Gutgold said, "the election of Kamala Harris as vice president will not end gender inequality. And yet, it is a huge, positive leap forward."
Harris as inspiration, makes history
While Harris' accolades are numerous and outstanding, her significance is far greater than her gender, her ethnicity or her political standing, said Kandis Duncan, president of the non-partisan League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.
What would Carrie Chapman Catt — an American women's suffrage leader who campaigned for the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which gave U.S. women the right to vote in 1920 — and the suffragists have to say about Harris, the first female vice president of the United States? Duncan asked.
"I’m sure it would have been a stretch for them to contemplate a female vice president," she said, "but the fact that she was a woman of color and an Asian American would likely be completely outside their comprehension."
Globally, women hold a notable percentage of leadership positions, she said, but the United States has traditionally lagged in this area.
It has been 100 years since women won the right to vote, 55 years since the Voting Rights Act, and 52 years since Shirley Chisholm became the first Black woman in Congress, Duncan said.
"This nation does not nurture its little girls to become women of power," she said. "In the '50’s the popular saying was 'Any little boy can become president.' While we have many women in positions of power, we now have the proof that any little girl can become president, or at least a heartbeat away from it."
Harris’s significance is that proof, Duncan said.
"Harris," she said, "is that tree that can sow the seeds representing all the little girls; brown, white, all ethnicities, and the fact that they can do whatever they put their minds to. We need to nurture those seeds and not let them take a century to mature."