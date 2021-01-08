NORTHUMBERLAND — A 34-year-old Harrisburg man faces attempted murder charges after borough police said he stabbed a man in the chest and left him on a kitchen floor.
Jeffrey Trice, of Harrisburg, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Friday evening and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail on the felony charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possessing instruments of crime.
Northumberland Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Queen Street at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to court documents. A woman told police that Trice took off running and there was a man stabbed inside an apartment, the report said.
Officers were then led to where the victim, Curtis Groom, was discovered on a kitchen floor having difficulty breathing, police said.
Groom told police he was stabbed in the chest, officers said. He said Trice accused him of having an affair with Trice's girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint.
Trice's girlfriend told police Trice arrived, started a fight with Groom and was about to leave when he ran back into the apartment, stabbed Groom and took off on foot, police said.
Officers were able to locate and arrest Trice, officers said.
Trice will be scheduled to appear before Toomey for a preliminary arraignment on the charges.