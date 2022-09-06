MIDDLEBURG — A Harrisburg dentist accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Snyder County girl he met online faces a county jail sentence after entering a guiolty plea Tuesday.
Michael D. Damgaard, 34, was accused of sexually assaulting the teen between May and June 2020 and was charged with 13 felony and seven misdemeanor offenses.
On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies, and simple assault, a misdemeanor.
As part of the plea, all other charges were dropped and he faces a county court jail sentence of up to 24 months, followed by supervision of 14 years.
Damgaard, who will not be subjected to Megan's Law, was able through his attorney, Kyle Rude, of Williamsport, to obtain his victim's Children and Youth records prior to a scheduled trial.
His dentistry license was temporarily suspended amid the charges.
During Tuesday's plea hearing, which was held by Zoom, Damgaard claimed he and the child had a consensual sexual relationship and that she "lied" about her age.
Under questioning by Judge Dudley N. Anderson, Damgaard admitted that he did know the victim was a minor but said he was made aware of it only after the sexual encounters.
He was convicted of simple assault for actions taken against the victim's mother when she confronted Damgaard about his involvement with her daughter.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch told the judge the victim wants to be present at sentencing.
A pre-sentence investigation by the county probation department will be held before sentencing is imposed.