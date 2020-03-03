Catholics in the Diocese of Harrisburg learned at Mass this weekend that the Church is taking measures to keep parishioners from contracting illnesses like the flu and the 2019 coronavirus.
Bishop Ronald Gainer requested that all parishes and institutions temporarily suspend the distribution of the Precious Blood by way of the Chalice and omit the exchange of peace.
The Rev. Fred Wangwe, of St. Monica Parish in Sunbury, explained the changes to parishioners at a Monday night Mass.
“I hope this is over soon,” Wangwe said after the Mass. “We abide by what the bishop said. I hope our government will also establish some safety protocols. We all need to be careful. I think our parishioners understand this and have taken it well.”
The decision was made, said Rachel A. Bryson, diocese executive director of public relations, “out of an abundance of caution due to the serious nature of the influenza virus this season and due to public concerns regarding the coronavirus.
“The Diocese often asks parishes to suspend the sign of peace and distribution of the Precious Blood during serious flu seasons,” she said.
This temporary suspension will be lifted once medical professionals indicate the high risk has passed, Bryson said.