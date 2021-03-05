Amid divisions within the Catholic Church on the morality of receiving Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to production incorporating a cell line derived from an aborted fetus, the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg sided with the Vatican’s own stance that it is “morally acceptable” if there is no other choice.
Bishops in Allentown, New Orleans, St. Louis and elsewhere have described Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine as “morally compromised,” with many among them advising Catholics to choose available alternative vaccines. In an unsigned statement, the Diocese of Bismarck, North Dakota, advised against any Catholics to administer or receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
A spokeswoman for the Harrisburg Diocese said Bishop Ronald Gainer supports the stance taken by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. That group’s Committee on Doctrine, led by the former bishop of the Harrisburg Diocese, Bishop Kevin Rhoades, said there are moral concerns with all three currently available vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. That said, the Conference said being vaccinated “can be an act of charity that serves the common good.”
Pope Francis has received the Pfizer vaccine. Earlier this year, Pope Francis said he believed that "morally everyone must take the vaccine. It is the moral choice because it is about your life but also the lives of others."
“The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has judged that ‘when ethically irreproachable Covid-19 vaccines are not available … it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.’ However, if one can choose among equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen,” a statement from the Conference of Catholic Bishops reads.
“Therefore, if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s,” the statement continues.
While not disputing the church officials’ contention that an abortion-derived cell line is used in the production, Johnson & Johnson issued a statement Tuesday stressing that there is no fetal tissue in its vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is made using a harmless cold virus, called an adenovirus, the same technology it used to produce a successful Ebola vaccine. The adenovirus is grown using what’s called an immortalized cell line, and the virus then is pulled out and purified.
Several types of cell lines created decades ago using fetal tissue exist and are widely used in medical manufacturing but the cells in them today are clones of the early cells, not the original tissue.
Fetal cell lines were used by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna during testing but not production.
Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton supports use of the vaccines by Catholics, saying “people should not delay getting a vaccine.”
“While fully recognizing the complex moral and ethical issues involved in vaccine development, at this time, most people are not being given a true choice of which vaccine they receive, and likely won’t be able to make such a choice without a lengthy delay. Given that risk to public health, the faithful can in good conscience receive any of the current vaccines,” Bambera said in a statement on the Scranton Diocese’s website.