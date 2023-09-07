MILTON — Now in its 47th year, the Milton Harvest Festival is a beloved weeklong tradition in the borough that not only gives Valley residents a chance to welcome in the fall season, but also to reconnect with one another and strengthen community ties.
Nancy Slease, currently the secretary for the festival committee, has been involved every year except for the very first. She moved to the town in 1972.
“I love the Milton community,” she said. “They come together for the Harvest Festival, they really do.”
Not only does the festival bring people into the borough, she said, it also brings many former residents back.
“It’s almost like a homecoming for a lot of people,” she said.
The festival began in 1977 as a three-day event called the Tomato Harvest Festival, associated with Hector Boiardi and the Chef Boyardee plant in town. Boiardi served as the grand marshal in the 1978 parade.
Slease said the original celebration included Boiardi’s famous block-long spaghetti dinner.
Today, the festival lasts a whole week and includes a variety of events and activities.
Sarah Dries, a 2002 Milton graduate, has served on the festival committee since 2007 and currently is the co-chair of the Princess Pageant. She began serving as an advisor for the pageant in 2003. The pageant, which also began in 1977, provides scholarships and awards for young women in Milton. A Little Miss Pageant was added in 1982, and a Junior Miss Pageant in 1999.
“I enjoy being able to give back to the community,” Dries said. “It is a lot of work throughout the year, but to see the community have something to look forward to makes it worthwhile.”
This year, the festival will offer both some new opportunities and returning favorites.
This Saturday, Sept. 9, and next Saturday, Sept. 16, Broadway and Bound Avenues will be filled with more than 100 vendors from across the Valley from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also on both Saturdays, the Milton Model Train Museum, located on the third floor of the Milton Moose No. 171 at 139 S. Front St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
This Saturday, Sept. 9, the festival will also feature a 28-mile bike race, sponsored by Milton Rotary and beginning at the municipal building at 2 Filbert St. Registration is at 7:30 a.m., and the race will begin at 9:30 a.m. A pet parade will also be held on Saturday, with registration from 9 to 9:30 a.m., and judging at 9:30 a.m. at M&T Bank, Elm Street and Broadway. The parade is sponsored by Arthur’s Pet Pantry.
The Princess Pageant will also be held this Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Milton High School Auditorium. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. The pageant is sponsored by Milton Savings Bank, the family of Shirley Loreman, and the family of Ben and Betty Zechman.
The Little Miss and Junior Miss Pageants will be held at the high school auditorium on Sunday at 4 p.m.
A newer event to the Milton Harvest Festival, the Pumpkin Roll, will be held on Monday, with registration from 5 to 6 p.m. The cost per pumpkin is $5. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five winners. This event will be held from Academy Avenue to Locust Street.
On Tuesday, Dries said, “We are excited to bring back the Scarecrow Patch…where you can come and create your own scarecrow to display for the week.” The cost is $5 per scarecrow, and prizes will be awarded. The patch is held in the field next to the Moose at Race and South Front streets. Registration is from 5 to 6 p.m.
New this year will be Boogie on the Bound, with music by Family Ties. The event, held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday on Bound Avenue, will include food vendors. Tables and chairs will be provided. Boogie on the Bound is sponsored by Milton Savings Bank.
On Thursday, Sept. 14, a Harvest Pops Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 Lower Market St. The concert is conducted by Connie Pawling-Young and Sharon Styer. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
The Tomato Bowl will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, with a match-up between the Milton Black Panthers and the Mount Carmel Tornadoes. Pre-game ceremonies will be at 6:30 p.m. and kick-off at 7 p.m. at the Milton High School Alumni Stadium.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the festival will feature a 5K race beginning at the municipal building at 2 Filbert St. Registration is at 7:30 a.m., and start time at 9:30 a.m. Also on Saturday, a Chalk the Walk contest will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. along Elm Street, hosted by Arthur’s Pet Pantry. Judging will be at 11:30 a.m., and prizes will be awarded according to age groups.
The festival will end with the annual parade at 1 p.m. along Front Street. The parade, Dries said, “will highlight many of the organizations and businesses in the community.”
She encourages everyone to come out and experience the festival, and said that there is something for everyone.
“This is a great chance to connect with others in the community and support and learn about our local organizations,” she said.
Slease said she looks forward every year to the various activities, from the Princess Pageant that she helps to run, to the Tomato Bowl – which her grandson, a senior, will be playing in this year.
“I’m busy the whole week, going to all of the activities,” she said.
She encourages the public to come out and support all who are participating: the contestants, the players, the performers, and the vendors.
“We have a very small committee of people who work on all of these events,” she said. “It’s good to see that their work is appreciated by people coming and participating and watching.”