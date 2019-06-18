Harvest's opening date pending state inspections

SHAMOKIN — A medical marijuana dispensary at the corner of Independence and North Shamokin streets is still waiting for the state to do final inspections before it opens in Shamokin.
Harvest, which will open at 520 N. Shamokin St., has the license through Harvest of North Central PA LLC. The state awarded the permits to 23 applicants in December, two of which are in Shamokin.
"We are currently awaiting inspections from the Department of Health in order to open our doors," said Harvest spokesman Alex Howe via email. "We look forward to serving our patients and will do so as soon as we receive state approval."
Howe did not indicate when the state would be inspecting or the timetable for opening the facility.
The Arizona-based Harvest will be located at the former Great Valley Consultants and former People's Bank and offices for the Shamokin-Coal Township Joint Sewer Authority.
Shamokin city officials toured the building last week, according to city Administrator Bob Slaby.
"It looks nice," said Slaby. "It's quite impressive. It's like no other store I've seen before."
Slaby described the security as "tighter than the Marine Corps."
The premises are under contact video surveillance, and no one under the age of 18 is permitted to enter unless they are a patient or accompanied by a parent, guardian or caregiver, according to a sign posted at the entrance. The door is also electronically locked and patients must ring a buzzer/intercom before an employee permits them to answer.
The posted hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The permits for dispensary PharmaCann Penn LLC, which was awarded in December for Shamokin, and grower/processor Parea BioSciences, which was awarded in July 2018 for a site in Coal Township, are both pending, according to DOH.