MIDDLEBURG — The store manager at Harvey's Mini-Mart in Beaver Springs is charged with stealing nearly $60,000 from the business during the past six years.
Jessica K. Snyder, 47, of Beaver Springs, has been employed at the store for eight years and is accused of starting to steal money in 2018, according to court records filed by state police at Selinsgrove.
Store owner Troy Harvey contacted police in April to report that an office manager noticed during tax preparation that several bank deposits were missing, court records said.
Harvey provided bank receipts and store cash deposit deposit forms that were all signed by Snyder and did not match, police said. In all, $59,494 was missing from 2018 to April 2023.
It was Snyder's responsibility to deposit the cash receipts at the bank, he said.
Snyder was interviewed by police in May and said while she is the only individual responsible for making the bank deposits and that it was her initials on all of the deposit forms, she denied taking the money but may have misplaced it.
She was arraigned on felony charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property before District Judge Bo Trawitz in Middleburg and released on $50,000 unsecured bail pending an Aug. 15 preliminary hearing.