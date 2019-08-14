MILTON — Haven to Home Canine Rescue plans to close its Milton holding kennel on Aug. 31 to focus on foster-based rescue, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Haven to Home, in a statement, said it will return to its original mission of primarily relying on foster homes to care for dogs awaiting adoption. The holding kennel has been used to temporarily house a few rescued dogs before they were moved to a foster or adoptive home.
"It has become increasingly expensive to operate the Milton holding facility due to the cost of rent and high cost of heating fuel," incoming President Kristi Cirelli said. "It has also become problematic to find adequate volunteer coverage seven days a week, four times per day. The kennel can only house two to three dogs at one time, which accounts for the 3 to 4 percent of our population. The majority of our rescued dogs have always been placed in foster homes."
The organization said it will have a plan in place by Sept. 1 to help abandoned or stray dogs in emergency situations — as it did prior to using the Milton facility, when it used foster homes and made arrangements with local boarding kennels.
Haven to Home is in need of responsible foster caregivers, as well as volunteers for fundraising, transportation, dog walking and adoption at community events. To apply, call 570-884-5067 or visit www.haventohome.org./forms.