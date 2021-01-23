Health care administrators see some virus practices staying after pandemic

Administrators and physicians from Valley hospitals have had to either initiate new health care practices or accelerate existing ones during the pandemic.
Some of those best practices have proven efficient and beneficial to both patients and employees, and will likely continue post-pandemic, including screening at entrances, increased used of telemedicine and employees working remotely.
One practice that will likely continue most of this year is screening patients at their entrance doors, said both Megan Brosious, interim chief administrative officer for Geisinger's central region, and Dr. Rosemary Leeming, chief medical officer for Geisinger Medical Center.
"The screening that we have right now is intended to make sure that we are keeping everybody as safe as possible, patient to patient as well as patient to staff," Brosious explained. "This has helped us in lots of ways, but I'm not sure this is a particular measure that would have to carry on indefinitely."
"Screening at our doors will need to be in place for a good number of months," Leeming said. "Exactly how long, I don't know, but hopefully, by this time next year, it won't be needed. But could I see it going through the end of this year? Sure."
At Evangelical Community Hospital, President and CEO Kendra Aucker anticipates current protocols being in place for the foreseeable future.
"Right now, we believe we are going to be dealing with COVID into next winter," she said. "Current practices will remain in place."
Working from home
Aucker said Evangelical still has about 150 employees working remotely who were on campus pre-pandemic. Those who are still remote will likely stay remote. Most people still working from home aren't directly involved with patient care.
"When something like (the pandemic) happens, you find that you can use that space for other things, more clinical, patient-facing areas," Aucker said. "It's an opportunity that we can still be effective, the technology allows you to be, while improving patient care."
"We were forced to think about how to work a little bit differently in order to keep the hospital going, but also keep people safe," Brosious said at Geisinger. "We've been quite successful in helping people work remotely from home. I think that's something we will carry into the future ... looking at hybrid work environments and thinking about coming into work more as a team solution."
That, she said, will give them the opportunity to continue to leverage "our physical plants in different ways, like creating more patient capacity. We are looking into how to keep that going into the future."
Staff flexibility has also been key and will continue to be. Geisinger and Evangelical both redeployed staffers to fill in gaps.
The fact that Geisinger was able to create staff flexibility in the workforce to deal with issues at hand "is something we'd want to move into the future. Certainly not asking people to step outside of their normal work without good reason. But the infrastructure to be able to do that and create a response team is something we'll be able to leverage going into the future. Flexibility in work assignments is probably something we'll take with us post-pandemic," Brosius said.
"Cross-training will continue, to offer the flexibility we need," Aucker said. "That way, if we get back into an all-hands-on-deck mode again, we can be prepared."
New methodologies
The use of telemedicine will continue and will likely increase, given the coverage area, much of it rural, that Geisinger serves. "We already had the infrastructure in place," she said, "and so telemedicine is the biggest thing we'll carry forward."
Telemedicine will not only continue, Aucker said, but it will grow.
In a place like the Susquehanna Valley, having that tool available is invaluable.
"When you look at some of the barriers for access to care, transportation, mobility, the fact that we could easily access patients through telemedicine is important," she said. "We still what to lay hands on people consistently. But you have the technology and it can be efficient."
Daily Item Managing Editor Bill Bowman contributed to this story.