LEWISBURG — A sentencing hearing for the alleged driver in a drive-by shooting last June near Lewisburg was continued.
Justin Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, was slated to be sentenced Monday in Union County Court on one count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. He remains in custody and faces up to 7 years in prison. Calzada is in county jail on $150,000 cash bail.
The hearing was not rescheduled as of Monday afternoon.
The alleged shooter, Julio Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, is on track for trial. Cases are pending against three other men arrested in the incident.