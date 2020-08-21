DANVILLE — A woman who state police said stopped randomly at a home in Cooper Township and stabbed a man to death, had her preliminary arraignment continued until Oct. 9.
Kathleen Reed, 36, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, was set to appear before Danville District Judge Marvin Shrawder Friday but the hearing was continued until Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.
Trooper said Reed murdered 83-year-old Walter John Ditzler at his home on July 21.
Troopers said Reed randomly stopped at Ditzler's home, made contact with Ditzler and asked for gas money. Ditzler let the woman use the bathroom and when she came out he told her she needed to leave the home, and a struggle began, troopers said.
Reed told troopers she grabbed a knife and stabbed the man in the shoulder and when the knife broke, she grabbed a second knife and cut his throat, troopers said. Reed said she panicked and tried to drag Ditzler across the floor, troopers said.
Reed faces homicide charges.