MIFFLINBURG — A hearing for a Milton man accused by state police of crashing his vehicle and injuring two passengers while he was under the influence of narcotics was continued to a later date.
Wayne F. Brazzle, 32, is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch on Feb. 11. He was to appear before Mensch on Tuesday and remains jailed on $15,000 bail at Union County Prison, Lewisburg.
Brazzle’s been jailed since he was arraigned Jan. 15 on the following charges: aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and aggravated assault by vehicle, both of which are felonies, three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and four summary traffic violations.
According to arrest papers filed Jan. 13 by Trooper Steven Geiger, Brazzle was driving a 2015 Jeep Patriot north on Johnsonville Mill Road, Buffalo Township, Union County, on Dec. 21 when he wrecked head-on into a tree for unknown reasons. The crash was reported about 6 a.m., arrest papers state.
Brazzle and two passengers including a 4-year-old child all were treated for injuries, arrest papers state. Blood testing results obtained under warrant showed Brazzle tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl, arrest papers state.
