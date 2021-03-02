LEWISBURG — The preliminary hearing for accused murder Tracy Rollins Jr. is continued to 1 p.m. April 1.
The hearing was to be held Friday. Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch will preside over the rescheduled hearing at the Union County Courthouse.
Rollins is currently represented by the county’s chief public defender, Brian Ulmer.
Rollins, 28, of Dallas, Texas, is accused of shooting and killing Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, inside his tractor-trailer along Interstate 80 before dumping her body roadside overnight Feb. 7, according to state troopers.
He was apprehended in Connecticut on Feb. 10 and extradited back to Pennsylvania last week. Mensch denied bail for Rollins.