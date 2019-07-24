MECHANICSBURG — A preliminary hearing for a Shamokin man facing homicide charges in Cumberland County for the 2016 death of his infant daughter was delayed on Wednesday to a later date in August.
Derrick Lee Yohe, 29, will now appear in front of District Judge Kathryn H. Silcox in Mechanicsburg at 11:15 Aug. 13. The mother, Emily Joy Kirby, 28, of Shamokin, who is facing aggravated assault charges in the five-month-old girl's death, waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
Yohe's parents were present at the district courthouse on Wednesday but declined comment.
Yohe and Kirby were both allegedly high while their daughter was dying in her crib after ingesting marijuana and asphyxiating on vomit on Aug. 16, 2016. They waited for more than an hour before calling 911 after finding their infant daughter unresponsive and blue, according to Weikert's report.
A doctor determined in 2016 that the cause of death was complications of asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide. An addendum sent in January by the county coroner showed that additional testing of the soft tissue behind the eyes of the child revealed a "traumatic brain injury in the days, weeks or months before the child's death," police said.
Cumberland County Senior Assistant District Attorney Kimberley Ann Kardelis declined to elaborate on how the child ingested marijuana or in what form, but she provided insight into the gap between the incident and the charges being filed last week.
"The investigation was ongoing (since August 2016)," she said. "Because it is a child homicide, we wanted to be very thorough and make sure that any door we could have walked through was walked through. The autopsy takes a while to finish, and we did additional testing that extended the time frame even further. We wanted to have a complete and thorough investigation based on the seriousness of the charges."
Yohe was charged with six felonies: One count of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault against a victim less than 13 years old, and one count of endangering the welfare of children. Kirby was charged with three felonies: one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault against a victim less than 13 years old and one count of endangering the welfare of children. Both individuals are also facing three misdemeanors each: Recklessly endangering another person, personal use of a small amount of marijuana and use and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Yohe and Kirby remain incarcerated at Cumberland County Prison. Yohe was denied bail, but Kirby is expected to be released after her bail was changed on Wednesday to $75,000 unsecured bail. Kirby is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 9 a.m. Sept. 19 at Cumberland County Courthouse in Carlisle.
Representatives of Northumberland County Children & Youth Services were present at the district court office on Wednesday. Yohe, who is involved with a custody case in Northumberland County, was arrested on the homicide charges after a custody hearing in Sunbury.