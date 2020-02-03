SUNBURY — A status hearing for the mother of an 8-week-old boy whose leg was broken by on the parents is delayed until March.
Kirsten Eilee Gallagher, 24, of Mount Carmel, was originally scheduled for a status and criminal motion hearings on Monday, but will now appear in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini at 9:15 a.m. March 30. Gallagher posted bail and was released on Dec. 12.
Defense attorney Matthew Zeigler, of Williamsport, told Rosini that he only received the discovery information on Monday and asked for a continuance so he had time to review the documents.
Gallagher and the child's father Corey James Feese, 29, of Mount Carmel, are accused of breaking their child's femur, but it is not clear which parent the Commonwealth holds responsible for the injury on April 3. Gallagher maintains that Feese was taking care of the child when the injury occurred.
The child's injury, according to court documents, is a diaphyseal transverse fracture of the femur that is a result of "a fairly straightforward case of physical abuse," Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger, told police. The type of fracture often occurs when “a caregiver is frustrated with the child during the diapering process. Typically, this occurs when the child who is being changed urinates or defecates on the caregiver, causing them to become aggravated," Bellino told police.
Both Feese and Gallagher are charged with three felonies each: aggravated assault of a child, criminal conspiracy and child endangerment; two misdemeanors: simple assault and recklessly endangering another person; and a summary count of harassment.
Feese, who remains a county inmate in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, is scheduled for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. March 30.