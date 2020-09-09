SUNBURY — A hearing for a witness in a 2018 Coal Township homicide case was postponed on Monday in Northumberland County Court because his attorney had a medical issue.
Seth Lytle, 22, of Middleburg, was scheduled for a hearing in front of Judge Hugh Jones, but private defense attorney James Patrick Lyons, of Lafayette, informed the courts that he would be unable to attend due to health concerns. The hearing was rescheduled to 9:15 a.m., Nov. 24, in front of Jones.
Lytle was charged by Coal Township Polic with two felony counts of robbery, two felony counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, two felony counts of criminal solicitation, a felony count of hindering prosecution and a misdemeanor count of making false statements to authorities. The charges come following the investigation into the death of David Rivera in 2018.
Lytle, John Feather and Madison Collins were arrested in connection to the 2018 robbery that led to Rivera being shot and killed. Sabian Ebersole, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing after President Judge Charles Saylor rejected the original plea deal.
Coal Township police say Feather, Collins, Lytle and Rivera set up a meeting with a man on January 24, 2018, in order to rob him of marijuana. When the meeting took place, an attempt to take the marijuana by force occurred and Ebersole allegedly shot Rivera.
The three witnesses had unreliable and inconsistent statements and accounts of the night, police said.
Collins is scheduled for a criminal motion and status conference Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. in front of Judge Paige Rosini.
