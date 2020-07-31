DANVILLE — A preliminary hearing for accused murderer Kathleen Susan Reed has been continued until Aug. 21.
Reed, 36, of Florida, was scheduled to appear before Danville District Judge Marvin Shrawder at 9:30 a.m. today but the hearing was continued until Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.
Reed, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, faces criminal homicide and theft charges. State police at Milton said that she killed Walter John Ditzler, of 1621 Bloom Road, Cooper Township, at his home around 2 p.m. on July 23.
Troopers say Reed stole his vehicle before she was located more than 9 hours later in Centre County.
Reed was caught in Centre County at a gas station after troopers received a call about an unresponsive woman in a vehicle, according to court documents.
It was later determined Reed was driving Ditzler’s vehicle for more than nine hours after troopers said the murder took place.
Reed said she was acting in self-defense.
Reed will appear before Shrawder inside the Montour County Courthouse, in Danville.