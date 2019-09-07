LEWISBURG — A Union County judge continued a scheduled hearing for Joel Snider, who’s attempting to vacate his guilty plea and seek a new trial for the 2010 murder of a yoga master named Sudharman, formerly Joe Fenton.
President Judge Michael Hudock issued the appeal this week. The 30-minute hearing was to be held Thursday.
Attorney Brian Ulmer filed a motion to withdraw as Snider’s attorney. Snider indicated he wants Ulmer off the case and Ulmer is seeking to oblige the request.
Snider, 42, of St. Louis, Missouri, is serving 30 to 60 years after pleading guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder and burglary in 2014. He’s currently held at SCI-Houtzdale. He confessed to entering the Integral Yoga Center of Pennsylvania in New Berlin and shooting Sudharman.
Snider filed an appeal to Pennsylvania Superior Court on July 8 seeking to overturn Hudock’s order issued June 7 denying his attempt under the Post-Conviction Relief Act to vacate the plea.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO