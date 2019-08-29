WEST WHITEFIELD TOWNSHIP — The preliminary hearing for a state constable facing charges of ethics violations and bribery was delayed until next month.
Michael Robel, 58, of Shamokin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday in the West Whitefield Township office of District Judge John R. Bailey in Chester County, but it was continued until 1 p.m. Sept. 26. Robel was charged this month by Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan with three felonies: two counts of an ethics violation and one count of bribery; and one misdemeanor ethics violation.
Robel, who is free on $25,000 unsecured bail, was a successful write-in candidate for the constable position in Zerbe Township in 2015. His term expires in 2021, according to Northumberland County Election records.
Prosecutors say they found Robel had been hired to do private security work for Sunoco Pipeline's Mariner East Project in Chester County and used his position as an elected law enforcement official to hire himself out for personal profit. He also did not report his income on a statement of financial interest.
Hogan also charged Constable Kareem Johnson, 47, of Coatesville, with the same offenses, plus a misdemeanor count of official oppression. His preliminary hearing was also postponed until Sept. 26.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER