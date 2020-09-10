SUNBURY — Technical difficulties with video conferencing in Northumberland County on Wednesday led to the rescheduling of a hearing for a Sunbury woman facing attempted homicide charges.
Pansy Farber, 55, of Lombard Street, was scheduled for a criminal motion hearing in front of Judge Hugh Jones on Wednesday, but noise interference with the video stream between the courthouse and the county jail made it too hard to understand. No other rooms were available.
City police Sgt. Travis Bremigen responded to the reported stabbing on Lombard Street and found Gordon Walker on the back porch of the home bleeding from the back and chest on May 3, police said.
Police discovered animals inside the home and took them to the Sunbury animal hospital where it was discovered a male dog suffered a stab wound to his shoulder, police said.
Farber, who remains a county inmate in lieu of $500,000 cash bail, is charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and three misdeamnor counts of possessing and instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and cruelty to animals.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER