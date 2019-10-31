SUNBURY — A hearing for a Shamokin man accused of illegally recording a trooper's testimony in Northumberland County Court in January is postponed.
Joseph Leschinskie Jr., 34, was scheduled to appear for a criminal motion hearing on Wednesday in front of Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson, but it is now rescheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 14. The pending motions involve motions to dismiss, change the venue, suppressing statements and asking President Judge Charles Saylor to recuse himself since the case involves a fellow judge from Northumberland County.
Leschinskie, an unsuccessful candidate for mayor and council member in Shamokin, is facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct.
On Jan. 4, Judge Paige Rosini found Leschinskie guilty of the traffic violation, which was filed by state police at Stonington relating to a June 12 incident. Following the hearing, Leschinskie allegedly bragged to a state trooper and two other law enforcement officials that the “Superior Court will like this” and then played the recording of Trooper Tyler Watson’s testimony from his phone, according to court documents.
Leschinskie originally appeared in front of Saylor without Best and claimed he has been unable to reach the attorney since he was assigned to him earlier this year. Best was summoned to the courtroom, discussed the matter privately with Leschinskie and the two men then proceeded with the brief hearing.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER