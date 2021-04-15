MILTON — A preliminary hearing for a 34-year-old Harrisburg man facing attempted murder charges was delayed until a later date.
Jeffrey Trice, of Harrisburg, was scheduled to appear in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl on Wednesday. A new court date has not yet been scheduled.
Northumberland Police said Trice stabbed Curtis Groom with a knife in the 100 block of Queen Street around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 6. Groom told police he was stabbed in the chest, officers said. He said Trice accused him of having an affair with Trice's girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint.
Trice's girlfriend told police Trice arrived, started a fight with Groom and was about to leave when he ran back into the apartment, stabbed Groom and took off on foot, police said.
Trice remains a Northumberland County Jail inmate in lieu of $250,000 cash bail on the felony charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possessing a weapon and possessing instruments of crime.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER