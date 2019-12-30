MILTON — A Dornsife man accused of hitting a 36-year-old woman holding a 15-month-old boy with a van had his court hearing postponed on Monday.
Noah Nathaniel Vitrano, 36, of Super Drive, was scheduled for a plea hearing on Monday in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini, but it was continued. A new date was not yet scheduled
Vitrano remains a county inmate in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.
Vitrano on Oct. 27 got into an argument with Frances Marie Schaffner before driving a van into the woman and the child. He then took the child and fled following the 7:45 a.m. incident. Upon one failed attempt to give the child away to a stranger at a gas station in Zerbe Township, he abandoned the boy with an employee at a different gas station in Shamokin, police said.
He was believed to have been high, police said.
Vitrano is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of child endangerment, a felony count of concealing the whereabouts of a child, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, and six summary counts of harassment, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.