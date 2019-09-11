SUNBURY — A preliminary hearing for a Shamokin resident accused of impersonating a federal agent at a Shamokin City Council meeting is rescheduled until next week.
Michael Robinson, 57, was scheduled to appear in front of Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey on Tuesday, but will now appear at 3 p.m. Sept. 17. Attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, is listed as Robinson's counsel in court documents.
Robinson at an Aug. 12 Shamokin City Council meeting identified himself as a federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) investigator. He threatened to arrest members of the board, according to court documents.
On Aug. 13, Robinson arrived at the Northumberland County Courthouse and accused Sheriff Bob Wolfe of stealing from the state police pension. Robinson again identified himself as a RICO agent and provided Wolfe with an identification number, according to court documents.
Robinson, who remains a Northumberland County Jail inmate in lieu of $150,000 cash bail, is also facing additional charges of disorderly conduct for provoking a fight inside the Northumberland County Jail.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER