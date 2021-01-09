SUNBURY — A pre-trial conference for accused killer Jose Colon was delayed until next month in Northumberland County Court.
Colon, 44, of Shamokin, was scheduled for a hearing on Friday but defense attorney James Best, of Sunbury, requested more time to prepare and resolve a few lingering issues. President Judge Charles Saylor continued the hearing until 9:15 a.m. Feb. 5.
Colon is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018. Colon is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots. He confessed to assaulting and shooting the woman at Rock and Spurzheim streets in Shamokin, police said.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.