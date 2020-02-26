SHAMOKIN — A hearing for a Shamokin man accused of shooting another man Saturday morning was continued until March 31.
Akeem Tyree Gregory, 30, of East Sunbury Street, is accused by Shamokin police of shooting Joel Santiago, was to appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Tuesday but the proceedings were continued.
Santiago was Life Flighted to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, Saturday after being shot at least four times, police said. Staff at Geisinger said Santiago was still in critical condition.
When officers arrived at the Sunbury Street residence just after midnight, Gregory was gone, police said.
Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street Property.
After nearly five hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn’t even know police were there till the window shot out.
Gembic, by law, denied bail and Gregory remains locked up inside the Northumberland County Jail.