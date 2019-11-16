SUNBURY — Shamokin City officials are scheduled to appear in Northumberland County Court to maintain a 35-mill real estate tax and 2 percent earned income tax as part of the city's state-guided Act 47 recovery plan.
The hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Dec. 4 in front of Judge Hugh Jones. The petition was filed on Thursday by city Solicitor Frank Konopka.
It is the 12th consecutive year that the city is requesting to keep millage rates above the maximum millage rate and the fifth year they have requested to keep the earned income tax at 1 percent above the maximum.
"The city council and mayor carefully considered alternative means for raising the necessary revenues to protect the safety and welfare of its residents, but there was no alternative but to request that the increase in the millage and the increase in the earned income tax remain in place for fiscal year 2020," Konopka wrote. "If the city of Shamokin is unable to levy and assess the additional millage and the percentage increase of the earned income tax, it will find itself unable to balance its budget for the fiscal year 2020 and thereafter."
As part of the Act 47 protection program since July 2014, the city is considered a financially stressed municipality, which allows the city to avoid bankruptcy, secure state interest-free loan assistance and budgetary oversight and authorizes the collection of higher taxes.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER